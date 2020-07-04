Councillors back plans to turn former Aberdeen pub into pizza takeaway

Plans to convert an empty Aberdeen pub into a hot food takeaway have been approved – despite officers recommending the application for refusal.

Councillors voted eight to one to approve the proposal to convert the former Ferryhill Tavern into a Papa Johns.

Planning permission has been submitted by the pizza giant to turn the site, which has been disused since 2015, into a takeaway.

Six letters of objections and 14 letters of support were received.

In a report, planners said: “Due to the combination of insufficient parking for both delivery drivers and customers, and servicing vehicles, and steep and narrow layout of Bank Street, and the nature of South College Street as an important and busy thoroughfare between the city centre and the south of Aberdeen, the proposal could result in severe, unacceptable levels of congestion and would have a detrimental impact on road and pedestrian safety.

“It has not been satisfactorily demonstrated that the proposal would not have an adverse impact on the residential amenity of neighbouring properties, in particular the flats on the upper floors, through noise disturbance from the extraction system and, for the nearest tenement on Bank Street, deliveries early in the morning.”