Councillors back new north-east retail unit

Plans for a new retail unit next to a major north-east east road have been approved by councillors.

Developer South Fornet Estates applied for permission to build the structure at the Westpark Business Park in Blackburn in February.

The company already own three sites at the business park and it is currently home to a drive-thru Starbucks.

As well as a new shop unit 11 electric vehicle charging points will be installed out it.

Councillors on the Garioch area committee unanimously backed the move with local authority planning chiefs recommending it for approval.

Bruce Strachan, a senior planner with Aberdeenshire Council, presented the report to members of the committee.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Councillor Ron McKail asked if the electric charging points could be the fastest type of device currently available to motorists.

He said: “It is remarkable there is going to be 11 charging points that doesn’t happen anywhere else that I can recollect in Aberdeenshire.

“Is it possible to ask for them to be rapid charging points which are 50kw and they charge the car in 45 minutes.”

Mr Strachan said he spoke to the agent dealing with the planning application a few days ago and said they want to use the most up to date system.

He said: “Whilst they are fast charging points at the moment what he said the actual units they go in the actual parking space will look slightly different.

“There is a commitment there to get an operator that has the latest technology whether they are fast or rapid is not something we would stray into.

“We are simply looking at this for the approval for 11 charging points beyond that I don’t think we make any other specific requirement.”

Meanwhile, councillors have given their backing to upgrade a walking and cycling route.

Following a public consultation carried out by the council there was “overwhelming opinion” for a connection between Kintore and Blackburn.

The options being considered by the local authority is a new path adjacent to the A96 or upgrade the existing path which is known locally as Skair Road.

According to the report the A96 would be used by commuters travelling to Aberdeen and the Skair Road would be for recreation.

Councillors asked local authority officers to look into funding options for the improvement schemes