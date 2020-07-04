Councillors back fare increases for north-east taxis

North-east councillors have backed proposals to increase the maximum amount taxi companies can charge for fares in the region.

Aberdeenshire Council is required to review its fare structure every 18 months.

The licensing sub committee met virtually on Friday to discuss the plans, and approved officers’ recommendations of a 3% increase in fares.

It means the maximum taxis can charge in Aberdeenshire for the first 880 yards would be £2.70 standard, £3.70 from 10pm to 6am and 4 on Christmas and New Year.

Each additional 1/11th part of a mile would continue to be 20p or 30p during the festive period.

Taxis do not need to charge this amount however, it is up to the individual driver or company what they choose to set, and the local authority has no power to determine what each operator costs.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Councillor Dominic Lonchay, who sits on the licensing sub committee, said: “We agreed for the proposed increase in fares to go ahead on the basis that it’s up to the taxi driver to implement it or not.

“What we agreed to is maximum fares.

“There was some opposition to it in the consultation by some members of the public but we felt that it made sense. It gives the opportunity for them to get that amount of money.”

The increase for charges for “unacceptable mess” have also been approved for vehicles, rising from £50 to £100.

The wording was also agreed to be changed around drop-off or pick-ups at airports, to make it clear that any charge incurred at airports can be added to the fare, however drivers must make passengers aware in advance that extra charges may be added.