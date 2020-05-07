Councillors back compulsory orders to allow Aberdeen junction improvements

Councillors have unanimously backed the use of compulsory purchase orders, securing land for a long-awaited Aberdeen roads project.

The multi-million-pound project to improve South College Street have been in progress for more than a decade – and now the city’s urgent business committee has unanimously agreed to the use of CPOs.

It comes after a senior council roads engineer said in report on the proposals that the order being issued for the major works would be a way to “support the construction industry”.

A small section of land will be purchased to extend Palmerston Place, connecting South College Street with North Esplanade West.

An extra lane would be added to Palmerston Place, increasing its capacity at peak times.

Two other areas – between Wellington Place and South College Street and a square in the middle of South College Street, Millburn Street and Bank Street – are also in line to be acquired.

The cost of the improvements is thought to be around £5.5 million.

No homes or businesses lie on the land which would be purchased under the plans.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Council co-leader Douglas Lumsden said: “The scheme had already been approved by officers and we are pleased to have been able to sign off on it.”

Although the project has been signed off, it could still take up to 18 months for a final decision to be made by Scottish Government ministers if there are objections to the CPOs.

SNP group leader Alex Nicoll said: “This scheme has been many years in the planning. It requires several small pieces of land to be brought into council ownership.

“That protects all parties involved and allows them to make sure everything is being done correctly.

“I am confident the council officers have done everything to make sure the proper procedures have been followed.”

Liberal Democrat group leader Ian Yuill added: “This project is very important for the city and it is important we approve transport links in the city, not just for drivers but for cyclists and pedestrians as well.”