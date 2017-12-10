Councillors asked to back scheme to build more than 400 properties in North-east

Councillors will be asked to support plans for more than 400 new homes in the North-east.

Members of the Garioch area committee will be asked to give the go-ahead for proposals at Portstown, Inverurie.

Developers Malcolm Allan Housebuilders want to create 416 properties and four commercial units just north of the town.

At least 175 homes would be built in phase one with 250 built in the second phase of the development.

The plans are part of four applications for a total of 1,067 residential homes in the Uryside and Portstown area of Inverurie.

A report by director of infrastructure services Stephen Archer recommended the plans be approved by delegated grant.

He said: “This proposal is for the erection of 416 residential units and a small ‘centre’ with four commercial units.

“Access to the site would be taken off the Inverurie-Oldmeldrum road and the Inverurie link road to the north.

“A main internal distributor road will link these two entrances and a number of internal roads will serve the various pockets of residential development.

“The development will link into the existing residential development to the south via Peregrine Drive.

“A number of non-motorised accesses are proposed both internally within the site and linking to the wider area. A path network would be established within the internal public space and also within the open space next to the River Ury.

“Other non-motorised accesses will be provided to the west of the site utilising existing bridges.

“The position of the primary school will allow appropriate access to this facility. “A number of children’s play areas are positioned throughout the site.”

Properties during phase one would include a mixture of two, three and four-bedroom homes and commercial units in phase two.