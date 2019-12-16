Councillors asked to back road safety changes at north-east primary school

Councillors are being asked to back a road safety improvement scheme outside a north-east school.

Officers are considering extending parking restrictions beyond the gate at South Park primary on Philorth Avenue in Fraserburgh.

There could also be more places for pedestrians to cross the road and more visible signage explaining it is a traffic calming zone.

A report by council infrastructure boss Stephen Archer said the blueprints would increase the travel options for pupils and parents.

He said: “The proposed design aims to encourage walk and cycle to school trips by reducing the number of school gate parking areas therefore creating a better school gate environment and create dedicated crossing points to support walk trips to school.”

The Banff and Buchan area committee will discuss the plans tomorrow.