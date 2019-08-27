Councillors asked to approve changes to Aberdeen’s polling districts

Councillors are being asked to give their final approval on changes to Aberdeen’s polling districts and polling places next week.

The review, which must be taken every five years, is intended to listen to feedback following recent elections and any change in circumstances.

For example, a polling place could be modified if found to be not fully accessible to disabled voters.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Among the changes, a number of districts are to be moved from Gordon, which currently stretches from Bridge of Don to Huntly, to be included within Aberdeen North.

The proposals went out to public consultation, with Riverbank Parent Council proposing the newly-opened Tillydrone Community Campus as an alternative to Riverbank School as a polling place.

This has been accepted, with councillors due to approve the final list when they meet at the Town House for a meeting of full council on Monday.