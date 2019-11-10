Councillors asked to approve £160,000 funding for north-east enterprise hub

Councillors will be asked to rubber stamp plans to give a north-east initiative nearly £160,000.

Members of the Banff and Buchan area committee have been urged to approve £159,778 of funding for the Fraserburgh Enterprise Hub.

It will allow the project to be extended until September 2020.

The hub was started in April 2018 to help businesses and potential new companies in the area.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

A report being presented to councillors next Tuesday said: “The Enterprise Hub project has been highly successful, has established a credible and visible presence in Fraserburgh and is an invaluable “one-stop shop” for access to bespoke and mainstream business support for new and growth businesses in the town and surrounding rural catchment.”

The report adds it has since helped eight new business start-ups, 39 existing businesses and helped create 10 new jobs for the area.