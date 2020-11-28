Councillors are being asked to give the final approval to a north-east Scout group to transfer new outdoor land for use by the youngsters.

The Inverurie Scout Group filed an asset transfer request in August for the land adjacent to the current Scout Hut on Victoria Street, which is owned by Aberdeenshire Council.

The group previously had informal access to the new Inverurie Academy playing fields and Victoria Park prior to the construction of the Inverurie Community Campus.

Councillors are being asked to acknowledge the asset transfer request, and agree that the land is transferred for nil consideration.

The land is valued to be around £4,500 and extends to 360 sqm.

A report, which will be discussed by councillors at the Garioch area committee when it meets next week said: “Officers are satisfied that the council owns the area of land and there are no burdens prohibiting the transfer to a third party.

“Prior to the construction of the new Inverurie Community Campus the Scout Group had informal access to the Inverurie Academy playing fields and Victoria Park.

“These areas are now unavailable as they provide parking for

the new Academy. This had greatly reduced the outside space available to the group which is fundamental to the Scouting programme.

“The transfer of the land requested would allow the Scout Group to provide a range of activities with an outdoor and adventure theme.

“Officers consider this to be a well-organised community group with the capacity to manage and maintain the facility.

“The transfer would enhance the ability of the group to provide a programme of activities which adhere to the recommendations of the Scout Association.”

Aberdeenshire Council also said that a cost-benefit exercise was carried out in looking at the asset transfer of land, and decided there was a “significant” benefit to the community, as well as a £500 per year saving to the council which would have been spent on maintaining the ground.

As a result, it has been recommended the transfer of land is given the go-ahead.

The Inverurie Scout Group currently has two Beaver Colonies, two Cub Packs and two Scout Troops