Councillors approve rezoning for Aberdeen secondary schools

Councillors have approved plans to adjust the catchment areas for two Aberdeen academies.

An area of ground to the west of Whitestripes Avenue, which was previously zoned for Bucksburn Academy, will now be allocated to Oldmachar Academy.

Aberdeen City Council’s education operational delivery committee made the decision following a public consultation, which was carried out earlier this year.

The move is designed to accommodate an expected rise in school-age population in the area due to the 7,000-home Grandhome development being built at the site.

A decision had been due to be made in May, but was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Committee convener John Wheeler said: “I am delighted that we have been able to take this common-sense approach.

“As the development lies in close proximity to Oldmachar Academy, with relatively easy and safe walking routes to school available, it makes sense to align the school with the development whereas Bucksburn Academy would be more difficult for pupils in the Grandhome area to access.”

The rezoning was approved despite concerns over the capacity at Oldmachar, which had been raised during the public consultation.

Work has not yet started on the area of the Grandhome development which would be affected and it isn’t due to be developed until after 2026.

A report to the committee addressing the concerns read: “The developer for Grandhome has confirmed that the area of the Grandhome development which is affected by the proposal, and which would be rezoned to Oldmachar Academy, is not due to be developed until after 2026.

“The developer has also indicated the build rate for the affected area of the development after 2026 is expected to be around 175 houses per year.

“Based on current figures used to calculate the number of pupils per household within the Oldmachar Academy catchment zone, this would generate approximately 18 additional pupils at the school, in each year after the new houses begin to be occupied, if the area was to be rezoned to Oldmachar Academy.”