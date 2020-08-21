Councillors approve plans for new house in Aberdeen community

Councillors have backed plans for a detached house to be built on an Aberdeen street.

Plans were submitted to Aberdeen City Council to construct the building on Bloomfield Road in the west end of the city.

The two-storey building will also include a double garage, a terrace and external steps.

A new driveway will also be created to allow access from Bloomfield Road itself.

Explaining their decision in a report, planners stated: “The proposal is considered not to have an adverse impact on the character and appearance of the surrounding are, nor would it be an over development of the site, nor would it have an adverse impact on the residential amenity of surrounding properties or local highway conditions, especially

in relation to parking and access.”

A number of conditions are attached to the planning permission, including steps being taken to minimise the risk of contamination.