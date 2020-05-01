Councillors approve plans for 550 homes to be built in Aberdeen

Councillors have approved plans to for more than 500 homes to be built in Aberdeen.

Plans by developer Cognito Oak to erect 550 homes at Cloverhill in Bridge of Don have been given the green light.

Developer Cognito oak also plans to include community facilities and retail space, while more than £3 million will be invested in the community.

Bridge of Don councillor John Reynolds said: “It is a great mix of property types suitable for varying needs and includes a first in Hydrogen heating.”

Councillors also approved plans for a community for the elderly in Cults – despite officers recommending it was not given the go ahead. The plans will see 95 homes, including affordable housing, built alongside a 50-bedroom home.