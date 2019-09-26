Councillors approve homes at Donald Trump’s north-east estate

Councillors have approved plans to expand Donald Trump’s north-east estate.

The proposals for up to 550 houses, golf villas and other community facilities at Balmedie was discussed at a full meeting of Aberdeenshire Council today.

A vote by elected members approved the plans 38-24.

On Tuesday, officials backed the US President’s blueprints for a second golf course, despite objectors’ fears for the environment.

Councillors had been asked to approve the accommodation proposals by planners, though they are described as a “significant departure” from the authority’s development plan.

Residents had called for a grade separate junction to come alongside the plans but a report reveals Transport Scotland did not request one when consulted.

Since councillors last discussed proposals in March, 19 new documents have been submitted to the local authority.

These include an amended tree survey report, an updated flood risk assessment and outdoor access management plan.

Planning permission in principle has been given to the site which will be developed in eight phases.

However, full planning permission has been given to some parts of phase one, known as 1A and 1B.

This includes nearly 80 homes plus a 34-bedroom hotel, six retail units, a gym, fitness centre and town hall.

More than 2,900 objections were submitted to the local authority.