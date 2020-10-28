Councillors approve capital projects for Aberdeen

Councillors have approved a raft of capital projects in Aberdeen worth nearly half a million pounds.

Aberdeen City Council’s city growth and resources committee gave its backing to projects worth more than £425,000, with money coming from the Town Centre Fund programme.

Members of the committee also approved demolition work as part of the regeneration of Queen Street, the Belmont Filmhouse Project and intelligent street lighting.

Other projects receiving funding include replacement heating in St Nicholas Kirk, the Union Street public realm and the Hayton Road Street Design project in Tillydrone.

In order to be eligible for the funding, projects must commit to expenditure by May next year – with a project completion deadline of September 30.

Committee convener Douglas Lumsden said: “We were delighted to approve the funding, the majority of which has been sourced from grants thanks to the efforts of our external funding team, which supports real value-for-money projects that go towards making the city an even better place to live, visit and do business in.”