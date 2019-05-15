Councillors approve £75,000 funding for regeneration of north-east town

Councillors have approved £75,000 of funding in a bid to regenerate a north-east town.

Members of the Buchan Area Committee were asked to approve the allocation to support advancing a potential bid for the National Lottery Heritage Fund in 2020 for Peterhead.

The funding is coming from the Aberdeenshire Council regeneration reserve fund.

The proposal concerns the repair, renewal and enhancement of the Peterhead Conservation Area, which covers the historic core of the town.

It would focus on regenerating some properties and public areas in the town to bring them back into use.

Councillors on the Buchan Area Committee approved the funding unanimously.

Norman Smith, chairmen of the committee, said: “This is a good news story for Peterhead and hopefully we are successful with our application.

“The money will help us fill out our application to the National Lottery Heritage.

“We are hoping for a positive result in our application but right now we have to wait and see.”

Buildings that could be in line for regeneration are the Old Parish Church and the Town House in Peterhead.