Councillors agree new plans to boost affordable housing in Aberdeen

Councillors have today agreed a five-year plan to help boost affordable housing numbers in Aberdeen.

Members of the city council’s Growth and Resources committee approved the Strategic Housing Investment Plan (SHIP).

This details how the council and other partners, including Registered Social Landlords, intend on delivering new affordable homes.

The SHIP, which is updated yearly, shows there is the possibility of completing 3,771 homes in the next five years.

An Aberdeen City Council project to build an additional 2,000 homes in the city for social rent forms part of the SHIP.

In the last financial year 356 affordable homes were built in the city. Since April an extra 154 have been completed, with 562 expected to be finished by April 2020.