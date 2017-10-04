Aberdeen councillor who served in RAF welcomes £600,000 for ex-service personnel

An Aberdeen councillor, who served in the RAF, has welcomed the news of £600,000 funding for veterans and ex-service charities.

The money was announced by Cabinet Secretary for Veterans Keith Brown.

The Scottish Veterans Fund cash will be made available over the next three years, building on the £1.1 million already available since the fund was set up in 2008.

Councillor Dell Henrickson, who served for nine years in the RAF, said: “The veterans in our city have served with distinction and I welcome that the Scottish Government is committed to ensuring help is there for anyone in the Armed Forces family who needs it.

“Our city has a long association with the Armed Forces including having been the home of the Gordon Highlanders; its current affiliation with HMS Diamond, and having welcomed 4 Scots to the city last month during their homecoming parade.

4 SCOT parade down Union Street following return from Iraq and… We're live on Union Street as 4 SCOTS mark their return from duty in Iraq and Ukraine. Posted by Evening Express on Friday, 22 September 2017

“I hope that this funding will help veterans across our city get any help and advice they may need.

“As long as there are some veterans who continue to face barriers, either transitioning from military life or as a result of having served, then it is absolutely right that we are investing to break those barriers down.”