Councillor welcomes new traffic lights at notorious Aberdeen bypass junction

A councillor who repeatedly called for safety measures at a major north-east junction has welcomed the installation of traffic lights.

Kingswells, Sheddocksley and Summerhill councillor Steve Delaney has raised concerns about the Kingswells South roundabout – which links the A944 and AWPR – since it opened last year.

There have been a number of incidents at the roundabout, while there were also fears over traffic queuing back onto the main carriageway of the bypass.

However, work to install traffic lights at the roundabout has now been completed

Mr Delaney said: “I’m delighted to see the Kingswells South junction works completed. This junction has seen long queues at peak times, several accidents and countless near misses since it opened nearly two years ago.

“It’s just a shame it took so long to take action, given that these issues became apparent with weeks of opening.

“The installed traffic signals are linked to the council’s intelligent traffic management system so they are only triggered when required and should not unnecessarily hold up the free flow of traffic.

“Hopefully these measures will help reduce the number of accidents and near misses, allowing the junction to operate safely as originally intended.”

The city council approved the £360,000 project to enhance safety at the Kingswells South roundabout on the AWPR earlier this year.

Now the lights have been installed at the roundabout, which links the bypass to the A944.

Funding for the installation of the lights was provided by Transport Scotland, while Aberdeen City Council will be responsible for ongoing costs.

Local authority transport spokeswoman Sandra Macdonald said: “The new traffic lights at the A944 roundabout will improve safety for motorists and cyclists at the junction.

“I welcome that the work has finished on the scheme.”

A Transport Scotland spokesperson said: “We have been working closely with Aberdeen City Council, the Roads Authority for the A944 Kingswells South Roundabout, to enable these works to be undertaken.

“We advise all road users to take particular care at this junction while they become accustomed to the new road layout.”