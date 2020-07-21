Councillor speaks of sadness after man dies in crash at ‘notorious’ north-east junction

A community leader has spoken of his sadness after a man died in a one-car crash near a “notorious” A90 junction.

The crash involved a silver Ford Focus and took place on the A90 Stonehaven to Dundee road, near the B974 Fettercairn junction, about 6.10am yesterday morning.

Police Scotland have since appealed for witnesses and those with dashcam footage of the crash to come forward.

The road was closed until around 1.10pm to allow for investigations to take place at the scene, with significant tailbacks being seen on the A92 throughout the morning and early afternoon.

Sergeant Peter Henderson of the Road Policing Unit said: “Our inquiries are at an early stage and I wish to thank those motorists who stopped and helped at the scene of this tragic incident.

“I appeal to any further witnesses who have not already spoken to police, or who may have dashcam footage of the crash, to contact us on 101 quoting incident 0548 of 20 July.”

Councillor Jeff Hutchison, who represents the Mearns ward where the incident happened, said: “It’s very sad news, and my thoughts are with the family.

“Hopefully the police’s investigation will be successful in finding out the cause of the crash at this notorious junction on a really dangerous stretch of road.”