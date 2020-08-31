Councillor reveals north-east roadworks still set to take place

Works to improve the surface of a north-east road are still set to take place this year, a councillor has revealed.

Gillian Owen has previously raised concerns about the state of the road surface near the Balmacassie industrial estate in Ellon.

Work had been due to take place this year but has been delayed due to Covid-19.

However, she revealed she has been assured by road bosses the work is still scheduled to be completed before the end of the current financial year.

Ms Owen said: “Many residents will know that Balmacassie industrial estate has been a real bone of contention with me and last year at the September Formartine area committee we agreed the works programme but sadly Covid put paid to the timetable.

“I have asked officers for the current situation and now the project needs to be approved by the adaptive services board and a cost estimate based on the bill of quantities and any other details that need to be considered before the project can start.

“Once this has been completed an approved tender will issued for the works.”

She added: “I realise this must be so frustrating for the businesses in the estate, I have found it equally so, but there is light at the end of the tunnel.

“The project is now back up and running and all being well we should see these works completed prior to winter. It has taken time, but it will be worth the wait once it is finished.”