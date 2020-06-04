Councillor quits north-east Conservative group

Another councillor has stepped down from one of the major groups which rule a north-east local authority.

Banff and district Michael Roy has announced he is quitting the Conservative Group on Aberdeenshire Council and will join the independents.

Mr Roy has also resigned his position as vice-chairman on the council’s communities policy committee.

It comes just days after councillor Jim Gifford stepped down from the Conservatives, joining the administration’s independent group at the weekend.

Councillor Andy Kille is the new Conservative group leader in Aberdeenshire.

Councillor Roy’s decision to quit the Conservatives and move to the independent group follows councillors Jeff Hutchison and Lesley Berry.

A succession plan is in place for Mr Kille to take over from Mr Gifford.

It is subject to approval of full council in November and Mr Kille will shadow Mr Gifford for the next five months.

Councillor Peter Argyle will remain deputy leader of the council.

The local authority’s administration is made up of Conservative, Liberal Democrat and Independent councillors.