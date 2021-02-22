Councillor praises volunteers for helping Aberdeen residents

An Aberdeen councillor has praised the “incredible service” offered by volunteers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

New figures show the Citizens Advice Bureau saved residents in Aberdeen more than £2.5 million in the last year – despite the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the George Street and Harbour ward alone, more than £250,000 was saved.

Local councillor Ryan Houghton has now praised the organisation, which is staffed primarily by volunteers, for helping residents.

He said: “The figures released by the Citizens Advice Bureau have shown not only sharp increase in people needing their services as a result of challenging economic times but also the impressive way in which the CAB has adapted to continue to support people.

‘The City Council currently provides over £300,000 to Citizens Advice to support their work every year and what’s clear from these numbers is that they are performing an incredible service.

“From helping those with debt to legal proceedings the CAB is fantastic tool in the support network for people in the city.”