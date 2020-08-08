Councillor praises community response after cyclist seriously injured in north-east crash

A councillor has thanked a north-east community for their response after a cyclist was seriously injured in a crash.

The cyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a crash with a lorry on Low Street in Banff at around 2.20pm on Friday.

He was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he is being treated for a serious head injury.

The road was shut for about two hours as police, fire and ambulance crews attended the incident, which happened outside Wilson Defence Solicitors.

The lorry was towing a trailer behind it and remained at the scene, along with the damaged bike.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 2.20pm on Friday 7 August 2020, police received a report of a road crash involving a lorry and a cyclist on Low Street, Banff.

“The cyclist was taken by ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he is currently being treated for a serious head injury.

“Inquiries continue.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said they had screened an area of the street off to allow ambulance staff to work in private.

Councillor Glen Reynolds, who represents Banff and District, praised the community and emergency services for their quick response to the incident.

He said: “I was made aware of an incident at the junction of Strait Path in Banff and Low Street adjacent to the Mercat community hub at 57 Low Street.

“I contacted the community hub to find out if they had any information as to why there was a lot of siren activity and I understand that people had seen an air ambulance.

“I was told that a cyclist had approached from Strait Path onto Low Street and was involved in a collision with an articulated lorry.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the injured person and with their family and friends at this time.

“Whilst the circumstances of the terrible accident will be subject to investigation, I would like to praise all those individuals who were on the scene immediately and took action, as well as those who work at the community hub and also those from a Jobcentre coach which arrived at the same time.

“I’d also like to thank the emergency services for their brilliant work.”