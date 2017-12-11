Councillor launches petition in bid to stop closure of bank

A petition has been launched in a bid to halt the closure of a North-east bank branch.

Huntly, Stathbogie and Howe of Alford representative, Councillor Gwyneth Petrie, is encouraging people to sign her petition opposing the planned closure of the Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) branch in Huntly’s Town Square.

Cllr Petrie said: “This is very disappointing news and I am urging people to support this petition to oppose the local branch of the RBS in Huntly from closing in May.

“Having access to your local bank is vital, and expecting people to travel long distances to visit their bank is unacceptable.

“The people of Huntly and the surrounding areas deserve better than that, not least the staff – who are being told they are under threat of being made redundant.”

An RBS spokesman said: “Since 2012, the number of customers using our branches in Scotland has fallen by 44%.

“We will ensure compulsory redundancies are kept to an absolute minimum.”

The petition can be seen at tinyurl.com/rbshuntlypetition