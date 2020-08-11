Councillor joins Aberdeenshire’s Conservative group

A north-east councillor has joined Aberdeenshire Council’s Conservative group.

Councillor Iain Sutherland, who represents Peterhead North and Rattray was previously in the Aligned Independent Group, which forms the administration along with the Conservatives.

In the Peterhead North and Rattray ward, there is now two Conservative councillors, including Iain and Dianne Beagrie.

New Conservative Group leader Andy Kille, who will take over leadership from Jim Gifford in November, said: “I am delighted to welcome Iain to the Scottish Conservative group on Aberdeenshire Council.

“Councillor Dianne Beagrie has done a fantastic job in the Peterhead North and Rattray Ward and has achieved so much.

“As administration and ward colleagues, Dianne and Iain have worked well together for the last few years.

“This new closer working relationship will certainly improve things still further.

“Iain is a great addition to the Conservative team.”

Mr Sutherland added: “Serving my community as an aligned independent councillor in Peterhead North and Rattray has been a great privilege for me.

“During my time of public service, it has become clear that power is being drawn to Edinburgh and there is a need for me to make a greater stand for the north-east.

“I am delighted that the Scottish Conservative & Unionists are to be led by Douglas Ross — a north-east man.

“I have joined the party and will take my political journey forward as a Conservative councillor.”