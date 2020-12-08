Councillor hopes to erect plaques explaining slavery links in Aberdeen

Information plaques could be erected around the city to help educate residents about Aberdeen’s historical links to slavery.

Councillor Ian Yuill has lodged a motion which will be discussed at a full council meeting next week.

He hopes to instruct the chief officer of city growth at Aberdeen City Council to report back to the city growth and resources committee on the practicalities and projected costs of identifying locations and street names with links to slavery.

And he is keen for information plaques to be installed to teach residents more about the city’s history.

One such plaque already exists in the city centre at Sugarhouse Lane, near Aberdeen harbour.

Mr Yuill’s motion states: “That this council notes and regrets that slavery, human trafficking and other oppressive activities occur in the UK and around the work.

“Notes that a number of locations and street names in Aberdeen have historical links to slavery and slavery products.

“Notes that Sugarhouse Lane already has an information plaque explaining the origins of the street name and its links to slavery products and instructs the chief officer – city growth to report to the city growth and resources committee on the practicalities and projected costs of identifying locations and street names in Aberdeen with links to slavery and slavery products and then erecting appropriate information plaques at each location.”

© Darrell Benns / DCT Media

Councillors will hear the motion on Monday when the full council meeting takes place and will be given the opportunity to back the proposals.

Councillor Steve Delaney also plans to discuss proposals to write to First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and the Cabinet Secretary for health and well being, Jeane Freeman, to call for improvements for people living alone during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Delaney says people living on their own have been disproportionately affected by coronavirus rules with restrictions on visitors to their homes.

He fears this may lead to social isolation, which can affect a person’s health and well being.

© Chris Sumner / DCT Media

His motion, which will be put before councillors, states: “Accordingly, the council agrees to the following that people who live alone, are housebound or living with disabilities be kept safe from harm from coronavirus whilst accepting they have the same rights as everyone else and should not be disproportionately impacted upon by loneliness or isolation and the additional physical and mental health impact this brings.

“The purpose of such guidance being to support those who are elderly, disabled or living alone and identified as being at increased risk of social isolation and loneliness, to receive visitors safely.”

© Kenny Elrick / DCT Media

Aberdeen City Council co-leader councillor Douglas Lumsden has also lodged a motion relating to funding for the local authority.

He hopes to instruct the local authority’s chief executive to write to the Secretary of State for Scotland to ask if the UK Government would consider dealing directly with COSLA and Aberdeen City Council instead.

Concerns have been raised that Aberdeen is one of the lowest funded councils in Scotland, and that the lack of funds provided from the Scottish Government is having a “detrimental impact” on the city.

His motion said: “Council agrees that the council delivery plan which forms part of our strategic planning approach has helped to lay the foundations to counter the centralising approach of the Scottish Government towards local government, which has resulted in Aberdeen being one of the lowest funded councils over the last decade.

“Council is concerned that this ongoing situation is having a detrimental impact on its ability to provide important public services for our citizens both now and in the future.

“In order to look at alternatives to ensure Aberdeen can reach its full potential, council instructs the chief executive to write to the Secretary of State for Scotland asking him if the UK government would consider dealing directly with COSLA and Aberdeen City Council in considering allocating grant funding.”

All of the motions will be discussed on Monday, and either approved or rejected.

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “Local Government is fully devolved and as such is the responsibility of the Scottish Government.

“There is no question, therefore, of any Scottish local authority being funded directly by the UK Government.”