Councillor hits out over litter at north-east playpark

A councillor has hit out at the state of a north-east sports facility which has been repeatedly left covered in litter.

The Evening Express previously reported how staff from the nearby swimming pool removed rubbish and shards of broken glass from the pitch at Carnie in Westhill.

Councillor for the area Iris Walker took a look for herself following a number of complaints in recent weeks and slammed those who have again left the pitch and nearby playpark strewn with litter.

The area around the waste bin in the playpark was badly affected after it was left overflowing.

Councillor Walker warned that the state of the facilities is making them unattractive for people hoping to take part in sporting activities – and called on residents to dispose of their rubbish responsibly.

She said: “There is little incentive for users if the grounds look like a tip.

“On the privately maintained playpark across the way, however, the fact that the bin is overflowing should not mean that the ground should be used for disposing of crisp bags, sweetie papers and juice bottles.

“I’ve asked Aberdeenshire Council to tidy up the car park area and the area around the outside of the pitch for which they are responsible.

“If you are in the park at any time and the bin hasn’t been emptied, please use the council bin which is within sight of the park, or take your waste home with you.”

An Aberdeenshire Council spokeswoman said the area has been cleaned up and is patrolled regularly.

She added: “We would encourage any users of the park, or of any of our parks and open spaces, to dispose of their litter properly.

“We all have a part to play in looking after our community areas.

“Any significant issues that pose a danger can and should be reported to the waste line who will ensure that they are disposed of properly.”