Councillor hits out at ‘family of fools’ after barbecue fire at north-east nature reserve

A councillor has hit out at the “family of fools” who caused a fire at a popular north-east nature reserve.

Fire crews were called out to Den of Maidencraig, on the western edge of Aberdeen, on Wednesday afternoon when a small fire began to spread to surrounding bushes and gorse.

Steve Delaney, Lib Dem councillor for the area, said: “From what I’ve heard, a family of two adults and three children went there for a barbecue and it got out of control, setting fire to the surrounding bushes and gorse and quickly spreading to engulf a sizeable area.

“The lockdown is in place to help minimise the spread of Covid-19, reduce pressures on emergency services and help keep us all safe.

“Only a fool would leave home for anything other than the permitted reasons and, even then, as seldom as possible.”

Mr Delaney is urging anyone with information regarding the identity of the family to get in touch with Police Scotland.

While there have been various incidents of fire raising at the nature reserve previously, he said this incident was the “most irresponsible” and “dangerous” to date.

It is understood the family were still at the scene as the fire started to spread and a local resident phoned for assistance.

A spokesman for the fire service said they sent one appliance after being called out at 3.04pm and left at 3.26pm.

