Councillor hits out after clothes recycling bin set on fire in north-east town

A councillor has hit out after vandals set fire to a clothes recycling bin in a north-east park.

Councillor Gillian Owen has urged parents to ensure they know where their children are after the clothes bin at Gordon Park in Ellon, which raises money for the area’s playgroup.

On Wednesday evening the clothes recycling bin, along with three other bins, was destroyed in a fire.

Councillor Owen said: “Having seen the mess that this mindlessness had created I asked Aberdeenshire Council’s waste team if they could go along and help to clear it up. They did a really good job, it’s just a shame that the bin was pretty much destroyed.

“The playgroup use the recycling bin to help raise essential funds to enhance the provision of the playgroup.

“I have been told that there have been a number of incidences of fire raising and other antisocial behaviour in and around the building, which have been too close for comfort.

“The police are aware and believe the youths involved have been displaced from other areas of the town.

“I would ask parents to ensure they know where the youngsters are and what they are up to. Anyone involved would have smelt of smoke and this type of senseless acts need to stop.”

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed they were called to the incident at 10.55pm on Wednesday and crews used a hose-reel jet and bolt cutters in tackling fires to three plastic bins and a clothes recycling bin.

One appliance was sent to the scene from the Ellon station and the stop message came back at 11.39pm.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We received a report of bins being set on fire in Gordon Park, Ellon around 11.05pm on Wednesday, June 24.

“The incident is currently being treated as wilful and enquiries are ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 4621 of 24 June.”