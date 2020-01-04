Aberdeen councillor has ‘nothing against’ discount retailer after Poundland row

A councillor today stressed he has “nothing against” discount retailers – but insisted Poundland’s plans to open a new store on Union Street would do nothing to attract tourists to the city.

The Evening Express revealed earlier this week that the discount retailer has submitted plans to transform the former Waterstones unit at the Trinity Centre.

Following the announcement, city councillor Bill Cormie said: “We need to watch that Union Street doesn’t become a long mall of bookies and discount retailers.”

However, in an open letter addressed to Mr Cormie and published online, the retailer said: “Are you really suggesting it would be preferable to leave the unit empty rather than have Poundland move in so we can bring an improved offer to customers?

“I’m sure you’ll understand that we’re a little fed up of elected officials suggesting we’re second-class retailers.

“We’re not. We pay rates. We attract customers and footfall wherever we open.”

But Mr Cormie responded that he meant “no disrespect” to Poundland, adding he was just going by what his own constituents had told him.

He said: “There seems to be a glut of vape shops, bookies and discount retailers creeping into Union Street, which is a main thoroughfare.

“It’s certainly not going to attract the tourists we’re hoping for in the City Centre Masterplan.

“Personally I have nothing against those shops, but we need a shopping experience for everyone to enjoy, not just another indulgence of one particular unit on Union Street.”

The prime city centre site has been lying vacant since the national bookseller moved from the site in May 2018.

Poundland has an existing store at 57 Union Street but it is not known whether this will be affected by the plan.

The Trinity Centre declined to comment when approached yesterday.