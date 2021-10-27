Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Local

Councillor facing standards hearing over ‘rude’ allegation

By Jamie Hall
27/10/2021, 5:00 pm
Alison Alphonse is alleged to have broken the councillors' code of conduct.

An Aberdeen councillor has been ordered to appear before standards officials amid allegations she broke rules by being rude to a member of the public.

The SNP’s Alison Alphonse, who represents the Bridge of Don ward, is alleged to have breached ethics regulations which require councillors to treat people with courtesy.

Ms Alphonse allegedly broke the Councillors’ Code of Conduct, specifically article 3.2 which states elected members must treat colleagues and members of the public with courtesy while fulfilling their duties.

Councillor faces standards hearing

The code states: “You must respect your colleagues and members of the public and treat them with courtesy at all times when acting as a councillor.”

Ms Alphonse has now been summoned to a hearing by the Standards Commission for Scotland later this year following an investigation by the Acting Ethical Standards Commissioner (ESC).

The ESC, which investigates complaints about councillors, has referred her to the Standards Commission after reaching the conclusion she may have breached the code.

The Standards Commission, which will adjudicate based on the ESC’s findings and submissions from Ms Alphonse and witnesses, said the full nature of the allegations against her will not be made public until the hearing in December.

Claim councillor was ‘rude’

However, the P&J understands the complaint relates to an allegation she was rude to a member of the public during a conversation which was recorded.

A panel will decide whether Ms Alphonse broke rules, and if so what her punishment should be.

If she is found guilty, she could be censured, suspended or disqualified from serving as a councillor.

Ms Alphonse declined to comment as the inquiry is ongoing.

The hearing will be held online at 9.30am on December 6.

