Councillor defends authority’s staff after complaints ice and snow hadn’t been cleared from streets

A north-east councillor has launched a passionate defence of the local authority’s staff following criticism over icy roads.

Aberdeenshire Council faced a backlash last week from angry residents, who complained some streets had not been cleared of ice and snow.

But the under-fire authority has been backed by Conservative councillor Robbie Withey, who explained the challenges facing the council’s staff.

Mr Withey, who represents the Huntly, Strathbogie and Howe of Alford ward, explained workers are facing additional challenges as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said: “I know it’s frustrating when the roads are either not gritted or not gritted as often as you like. I live in Alford so it’s not like I’m watching on from afar.

“The council roads staff are doing all they can and so far this week have been fantastic when replying and sorting the dozens of issues I’ve already raised with them.

“This year they are experiencing a new set of challenges, the usual issues are still at play as well, there is only a certain amount of budget and resource so roads are prioritised into categories.

“The busy ones get gritted more than the quieter ones, or side streets, not through choice but because the budget and resource don’t exist to do them all equally.

“In addition to that, they need to get the grit to work. Gritting the roads is not a simple case of chucking it out, there is a huge amount of science behind it.

“Officers spend all night watching weather radars to make sure they don’t grit too early or too late, or most importantly before a rain or snow shower because that simply washes it away.

“If they grit too early for example the ice freezes over the top and seals the grit underneath where it’s no use to anyone.

“There is also no point in gritting prior to people waking up and heading out in their cars because the grit needs vehicles on it to work – on that point, that is the biggest new challenge this year.

“We’re in lockdown so there is not a lot of traffic on the roads compared to normal. It means that even when roads are gritted, the grit may not be having an impact.”

Mr Withey’s defence of the authority won cross-party backing, including from Liberal Democrat councillors Iris Walker and Andrew Hassan.

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman said: “We have to prioritise which routes are gritted and ploughed owing to the vastness of our road network. This means that in times of severe winter weather there may be a delay before we are in a position to treat more minor roads and residential streets.

“We would like to echo Cllr Withey’s praise for our crews who continue to do a tremendous job under very challenging circumstances. We would also take this opportunity to encourage everyone to limit your travel to essential trips only, check weather forecasts for traffic news and plan your route accordingly and ensure that both you and your vehicle are adequately prepared for the wintry conditions at all times.”