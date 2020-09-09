Councillor claims crash damage to north-east bridge could leave it out of action for six months

An Aberdeenshire bridge could be closed for up to six months due to damage caused by a crash.

Ardlethen Bridge on the Esslemont road, on the outskirts of Ellon, was damaged after being hit by a vehicle.

Councillor Isobel Davidson has said the crossing will be closed for the foreseeable future.

The Ellon councillor said she noticed the closure as she lives nearby and was informed by council officers of the crash.

The narrow country road has a 10mph limit on approach and over three bridges along the route.

The latest closure comes just over six months after one of the other bridges was damaged in a similar incident last winter.

Ms Davidson added: “It is remarkable that somebody has hit the bridge so hard to cause such damage considering there is a 10mph speed limit.

“Last time it was over the winter and people were travelling over the bridge in very poor icy conditions.

“This time, we have had good weather and there is no reason for the bridge to have had such a wallop so somebody must have been driving poorly to say the least.

“It is really disappointing that the road is closed again.”

A diversion route has been put in place, but fears have been raised about heavy vehicles travelling into Ellon from Ardlethen Quarry, as well as access to and from Esslemont School.

She added: “There are larger vehicles carrying product from Ardlethen Quarry and they use that road to avoid the town.

“It is in their planning that they do that but also it is appreciated by local people that they don’t have lorries coming through the town centre.

“The lorries will have to divert now and go into Ellon more than they usually do, but they will probably go along Hospital Road and around the bypass. They will have a bit of a detour but it does mean that there will be more larger vehicles in Ellon.”

She added she had been told the six-month repair time was due to budgetary pressures, but said she hoped it would be a shorter wait.

Aberdeenshire Council has been contacted for comment.