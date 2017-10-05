Thursday, October 5th 2017 Show Links
Councillor calls for urgent work to be carried out on North-east road after serious crash

by Reporter
05/10/2017, 9:36 am
A North-east councillor has said work must be done urgently to upgrade a country road where a woman was injured in a car crash.

The female driver of a red Rover 25 was involved in a collision with a grey VW Passat on Monday on the B9031 Sandhaven to Rosehearty road.

Troup councillor Hamish Partridge has claimed local people previously raised fears over the condition of the route after a series of incidents.

Monday’s crash saw the Rover’s driver airlifted to hospital after suffering “serious” injuries.

A second motorist was treated at the scene.

Mr Partridge said: “Enough is enough and something needs done.

“Aberdeenshire Council needs to take serious action to improve the road to make this area safer for road-users and to reduce the number of accidents on our roads.”

Derek Murray, roads manager for the council, said: “The council’s roads safety unit and local roads officers will be liaising with Police Scotland colleagues and will be updating ward members of their findings.”

