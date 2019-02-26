Councillor calls for safety improvements at Aberdeen bypass junction

An Aberdeen councillor has called for safety measures to be introduced at an AWPR junction.

Concerns have been raised over whether the AWPR junction at Kingswells is able to cope with the volume of traffic at rush-hour, with vehicles regularly backing up on to the bypass.

Residents fear the issue will get worse, as the junction would also be the main point of access for Aberdeen FC’s new stadium at Kingsford.

Councillor Steve Delaney has now called for traffic lights or other controlling features to be introduced.

He said: “A number of residents have raised safety concerns about the Kingswells South junction exiting on to the A944.

“I have been in touch with the AWPR managing agent requesting a solution which addresses these safety concerns.

“They have confirmed they are aware of this issue and are looking to identify if minor remedial measures are required.

“This would be followed up by a further safety audit in 12 months’ time, which would also look at any recorded incidents.

“Rather than allay my fears, this response alarms me. People’s safety is being compromised on a daily basis and they are being offered possible minor changes with a review after 12 months.

“Is it going to take a serious accident or a fatality for action to be taken? How many avoidable deaths or serious injuries will we see before action is taken?”

He added: “A possible way forward could indeed be traffic lights giving appropriate priority on both roads based on live traffic flows, but whether it is addressed by traffic lights or otherwise, appropriate safety measures need to be put in place as a matter of urgency.”

A spokesman for Transport Scotland, which manages the AWPR, said: “All safety concerns are taken seriously and our technical advisers are closely monitoring this location.

“Should this monitoring indicate enhancements are required, these will be considered.

“It can take some time for traffic patterns to become established and for road users to become accustomed to new road layouts.

“We are asking everyone using the new route to proceed with additional caution until they are fully familiar with the new road layout.”