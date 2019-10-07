Councillor bidding to be north-east MP

Aberdeenshire Council’s opposition leader has been selected as a candidate for the next general election.

Richard Thomson, 43, of Foveran, has been named as the SNP candidate in the Gordon constituency.

The seat is held by Scottish Conservative politician Colin Clark, who took the seat from Alex Salmond in 2017 with a majority of just over 2,500.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Mr Thomson, who was leader of the council for two years from June 2015 and represents the Ellon and District ward, said “standing up the north-east” would be right at the heart of his campaign.

Meanwhile, Fergus Mutch has been chosen as the SNP’s candidate for the West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine seat, currently held by Scottish Conservative MP Andrew Bowie.

He said: “I’ll always fight tooth and nail for this constituency if people put their trust in me to be their MP and I’m looking forward to the challenge.”