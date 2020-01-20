Councillor backs plans for traffic lights at notorious Aberdeen bypass junction

A councillor has backed the installation of new traffic lights at a notorious Aberdeen bypass junction.

It was announced that the lights will be fitted at the Kingswells South junction where the bypass joins the A944.

The move comes after concerns were raised over the volume of traffic and the number of incidents.

The lights will be funded by Transport Scotland and maintained by Aberdeen City Council.

Now councillor Steve Delaney has welcomed the decision.

He said: “Any solution that may help the situation at the bypass junction is welcome.

“There have been so many accidents and near misses that something had to be done.

“I hope that the lights help both in terms of congestion and safety.”

Users of the route had complained about tailbacks in the area, with emergency services called to numerous crashes since the road opened.