Councillor backs efforts to boost retailers in north-east town

A north-east councillor is backing a campaign encouraging people to shop locally.

The Shop Local scheme is being led by Scotland’s Towns Partnership to boost the economy following the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Scottish Government-backed initiative aims to make everyone can support the businesses which are at the heart of their home communities.

Turriff and district councillor Alastair Forsyth is backing the campaign to give firms a boost as the coronavirus restrictions are lifted.

He said: “These last few months have been hard for many of our town centre businesses and other small enterprises.

“Turriff Business Association members some of whom have been at the heart of community response campaigns during the crisis – have been forced to temporarily close throughout lockdown, with customers instead turning to large internet retailers. I therefore very much welcome this initiative and hope people will support their local businesses.”