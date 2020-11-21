Council writes to Aberdeen teachers to clear up confusion over Covid-19 app

Aberdeen City Council has written to teachers to clear up confusion over whether they should turn off a contact-tracing Covid-19 app.

The Evening Express reported last week how staff in schools across the city had been asked to keep the Protect Scotland app turned off in school.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, along with health chiefs, warned against deactivating the app.

However, local authority leaders have now received guidance from the Scottish Government which tells teachers they can turn off the software if they are not carrying their phones.

Staff are still expected to have the app turned on if they have their devices with them.

The Scottish Government guidance to council staff reads: “All staff should be encouraged to download the Protect Scotland App.

“Whenever staff are carrying their phones, if they have the App, it should be switched on.

“There are a limited number of circumstances when it is advised to pause the Protect Scotland App.

“In schools, this would include when staff are leaving their phones in a locker or if an app user is protected behind a screen, or similar, for almost all of the working day.

“If a full health protection-led risk assessment suggests that appropriate mitigation is in place within certain workplaces, then local health protection teams may offer additional advice in relation to the use of the app.”

An email, which has been distributed to council staff, thanked them for their efforts in sticking to Covid-19 regulations.

It added: “The vast majority of staff do not carry their phones on their person (in a pocket for example) and in keeping with the guidance issued last week by Aberdeen City Council and this clarified guidance from Scottish Government these staff should pause the App when in school.

“All staff should continue to follow the strict controls outlined in the school risk assessment in keeping with local Public Health guidance as the wearing of PPE helps to mitigate any risk of transmission and identification of close contacts in the event of an incident of Covid-19 in a city school.”