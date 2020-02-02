Council workers to be given mental first aid training

Forty council workers in Aberdeen have become mental health first aiders – and more will follow in the coming months.

Aberdeen City Council wants to ensure its staff have someone to turn to if they encounter mental health problems and has invited some of its workers to perform special roles.

While traditional first aiders treat bumps and bruises, mental health first aiders help colleagues dealing with stress, anxiety or depression.

The report – to be presented to the council’s staff governance committee on Monday – said: “Following training courses in October and November, we currently have 40 mental health first aiders trained.

“Three further courses will result in approximately 90 being trained by the end of the financial year.”

A further 549 council staff had mental health awareness training in 2019, the report said.