Council will do ‘everything they can’ to deliver Provost Skene’s House revamp on time and on budget

Aberdeen City Council’s co-leader today said they will do “everything they can” to deliver the planned revamp of the historic Provost Skene’s House on time and on budget.

As revealed in later editions of yesterday’s Evening Express, the £3.8 million project to turn the building into a new visitor attraction is scheduled to begin in late July.

The project, which would involve internal works to transform the building into a Hall of Heroes, is expected to be completed by autumn 2020.

But the co-leader of the local authority Jenny Laing has admitted the council may “meet some challenges” once it begins work inside the building.

She said: “I think we’ve seen from capital projects throughout Scotland that inevitably there are times when there are delays to the timescales.

“We would hope that we will be managing the project ourselves.

“We’ll be bringing in skilled labour to deal with certain aspects.

“I think the public would understand that, with a building that was built in 1545, it may be that once we get inside we will meet some challenges but we will be doing everything we can to deliver on time and on budget for the people of Aberdeen.

“I think they will embrace this project, as they have the opening of the Music Hall, and we’ll see the Art Gallery opening at the end of the year.

“This will be the third cultural offering we will have in the city centre and I think the people of Aberdeen will embrace that when it opens in 2020.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The Hall of Heroes will celebrate notable people born in the city, with more than 2,000 people taking part in a poll to decide who would be included.

The announcement comes after councillors heard at a meeting last week officers were wading into the “unknown” with the building, and that proposals may change if the landmark is more damaged than was first thought.

It was initially estimated it would cost £1.5 million for the renovation works but the figure has since risen to £3.8m.

Restoration was hoped to have been completed by July 2017 but there were significant delays due to construction issues.

Douglas Lumsden, fellow co-leader of the council, said the council is keen to take its time over the revamp of a building that is important to the city’s heritage.

He said: “It could have been rushed and it could have just been a quick job.

“But what we’ve done is, we’ve decided that it is part of our heritage and an old building, and we should treat it with the respect it deserves.

“We’re doing it and we’re doing it right.

“We’ve had it surveyed and we know exactly what is needing to be done and this is what is going to be starting next month.”