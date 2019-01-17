Council warns of icy roads in Aberdeen as task of keeping city moving is revealed

Aberdeen City Council is asking commuters and drivers to plan their journeys as they prepare for another night of freezing conditions.

The forecast combination of rain and sub-zero temperatures could lead to salt laid down by gritters being washed and roads becoming icy.

And with 560 miles of roads and 1,200 miles of pavements for its staff to cover, the council is warning: “unfortunately we cannot be everywhere at the same time”.

The local authority had gritters out across the city twice last night and again at 4.45am this morning.

They’ve also been out throughout the day and will continue to cover the roads into tonight and again tomorrow morning.

Aberdeen City Council transport spokesman Councillor Ross Grant said: “We have been preparing for adverse weather for several months and have a detailed plan in place.

“This year, with a budget of £1.73million, we had a stockpile of 11,726 tonnes of salt, about 180 staff, community salt bags in strategic locations around the city, about 50 road and pavement gritters, and detailed route planning and weather forecast monitoring to react quickly when conditions change.

“We have about 10,500 tonnes of salt stockpiled at the moment.

“Half of the city’s roads – the main roads – are treated before 7.30am, and new big community salt bins are just some of the ways Aberdeen City Council is prioritising this year’s winter maintenance.

“In preparation for the forecast overnight snow, we had gritters out on all our main roads twice last night, again at 4.45am, and have been gritting today and will be again out overnight and very early tomorrow morning.

“With 560 miles of roads – the distance between Aberdeen and London – and 1,242 miles of pavements – the distance from here to Rome – to cover, unfortunately we cannot be everywhere at the same time.

“Roads tomorrow are expected to be icy as rain showers will wash off some of the salt and will then freeze, so motorists, cyclists and pedestrians are asked to plan their journey, factor in extra time, listen to police advice, and travel according to the conditions – please take care.”