Council warns north-east parents not to let kids use playground equipment

A north-east council has urged parents not to let their kids use playground equipment during the coronavirus pandemic.

Aberdeenshire Council has warned that playparks are closed to try and cut the risk of spreading the virus.

And while the open spaces are still open for people to enjoy, the local authority has urged people not to let their children play on the equipment.

A statement said: “Currently, across our local communities, playground equipment is closed. This decision was taken to reduce the potential for transference of the virus from these multi-touch surfaces. As the playgrounds are closed, the equipment is no longer subject to safety inspections.

“If you live close to a play park, the open space is still open to you, but please do not allow young ones to play on the equipment. Please also observe social distancing as guided by government.

“Aberdeenshire’s landscape and natural beauty is exceptional, and facilities, including our country parks, are there to help residents and visitors enjoy these benefits. However, during this unprecedented time, these facilities are essentially ‘out of bounds’ to anyone who does not live within short walking distance. Please do not travel to these locations. Once the current restrictions are lifted we will welcome you back with open arms, but at the moment we ask that you comply with the national guidance and stay at home.

“Unfortunately, it has been necessary to close all public toilets throughout our communities, including country parks, so please be aware of that as you plan your activities out of doors.”