Council warns north-east motorists to watch out for debris on roads

A north-east council is urging motorists to take care on the roads after last night’s strong winds.

Aberdeenshire Council is warning drivers to watch out for debris on roads across the region.

From 15.00pm – 07.00am we had 25 call outs for our teams to deal with Trees that had fallen onto the road network. Well done to all our Teams for working in extremely challenging conditions to keep our network moving and limiting the impact of disruption. #Keepingournetworkmoving — Aberdeenshire Roads (@AbshireRoads) January 8, 2019

Please take care driving this morning across Aberdeenshire as some debris may be present due to heavy winds overnight.#DriveSafely #DrivewithCare — Aberdeenshire Roads (@AbshireRoads) January 8, 2019

Strong winds caused a number of trees to come down across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire yesterday.

Drivers faced delays when Craigton Road was closed after a tree fell onto it.

Diversions were put in place due to the incident for a number of hours while the tree was removed.

Another car was also struck with a tree last night, as it travelled on North Deeside Road.

The two occupants of the car were checked over at the scene, but it is not known what injuries, if any, were sustained.

And in Drumoak, BMW was hit by a falling tree which blocked the A93 at around 6pm.

Police, Scottish Fire and Rescue and ambulance crews were all sent to the scene.

Stagecoach’s 290 bus services were also affected when a tree fell on an unclassified road between the B999 and Udny Station.

Drivers were urged to drive with extra caution by Police Scotland and to only travel when necessary.

Overnight, a number of incidents involving fallen trees were reported to emergency services.

Three trees were reported on the A93 near Braemar, Ballater and between Drumoak and Banchory.

Two trees also came down outside Crathes Primary School near Banchory, and another on the B966 between Cairnbog and Fettercairn.