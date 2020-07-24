Council urged to focus on north-east’s most vulnerable residents

Councillors have been urged to focus on the north-east’s most vulnerable residents as the region continues its Covid-19 recovery.

At a full meeting of Aberdeenshire Council, members discussed a review of the authority’s priorities and its plans to continue rebuilding following the pandemic.

In discussions over the future of the council’s coronavirus recovery, councillors were warned of an increase in the number of people facing hardship in the region.

And top local authority officials have warned of uncertainty in the months ahead as the north-east looks to get back on its feet.

SNP group leader Gwyneth Petrie said: “There are people in our communities who are struggling to eat and pay bills.

“The focus needs to be on getting them the support they deserve.”

Meanwhile, Tory Aboyne councillor Paul Gibb said plans to get the region back on track would not work unless tourists were welcomed to boost the local economy.

He said: “An effective recovery strategy will not be possible unless we have a strong economy.

“The cost of support will be further pressured, especially as schools re-open.

“The reality is that this will be a struggle.”

He added more support was needed for homeowners to help them through the crisis.

In a report to the committee, council officials warned of “unpredictable months” ahead.

Councillors also decided a new set of priorities for the region, underpinning all the council’s activities going forward.

Banff councillor Glen Reynolds praised the proposals and echoed calls for the region’s poorest to be put first.

He said: “Some households are suffering the sharpest drop in income since the mid-1970s, when the oil crisis back then triggered a huge rise in prices.

“The Office for National Statistics has highlighted income inequality as a direct result of Covid-19. The relationship between health and wealth is made closer.

“The financial cost of lockdown is bearing most heavily on the poorest and most vulnerable in our communities.”

And North Kincardine councillor Colin Pike called for digital connectivity across the region to be improved.

He said: “There are vast swathes of Aberdeenshire which do not have competent digital connections. That needs to be an absolute priority if we are going to move forward with this economy.”

The new priorities – people, environment and economy – will replace the set of 11 which were unanimously agreed following the 2017 local government elections.

Large numbers of new jobs in the region are expected to be created in areas such as education and health, and council leader Jim Gifford highlighted the need for any fresh council plan to be “progressive yet adaptable”.

He added: “These three pillars are clear and simple, and reflect the change our circumstances demand.

“This is the starting point for all the council services that sit under these priorities.

“They will be part of every decision we make.”