Council urged to fix potholes on north-east industrial estate

A plea has been made by business and community leaders for work to be done to fix potholes at a busy north-east industrial estate.

Concerns have been raised over the state of the road at Balmacassie Industrial Estate near Ellon, with calls for Aberdeenshire Council to carry out repairs.

Councillor for the area Gillian Owen said she had received complaints from residents over the potholes near the recycling centre and described them as “craters”.

The councillor said she had raised the issue with the council earlier this year but nothing had been done.

She said: “Balmacassie Industrial Estate has been a cause for concern and in March I contacted the council to ask as a matter of urgency that the potholes outside the recycling centre should be filled.

“I’m dismayed to see nothing has happened. The potholes are now craters and I have been contacted by a number of residents complaining their vehicles have sustained damaged because of the holes.

“I had three calls in one day.”

Councillor Owen met both business representatives who are residents on the estate, as well as Colin Clark, MP for Gordon, to discuss the future of the estate.

As a result of the meeting a decision was made to repair the estate in two instalments, beginning with the first section at the mini roundabout at Tesco to the junction at Lawrence Milne.

Councillor Owen continued: “A few months on nothing has happened and the state of the road is much worse.

“We are currently now in the summer months when the recycling centre is used extensively by those getting rid of garden waste and it is imperative we act otherwise vehicles will incur damage.

“It is time to spruce this estate up and fix the potholes so customers walking through the estate have a better experience.”

She has now called for a meeting with the head of planning and facilities management for Aberdeenshire Council, Allan Whyte.

Kevin Milne, director for Lawrence Milne, a painting and decorating firm in the estate, said: “We moved in about 10 years ago and we thought the roads would get fixed soon after.

“We have been calling for the council to fix it for a while now. With customers coming in it just looks unfinished.”

He added that the situation “looks bad” for the town, saying: “There are a lot of tourists coming in and I know a lot of people try to avoid the road.”

A spokeswoman for Aberdeenshire Council said: “We are currently in the process of formally adopting the road in question, however the road surface must first be brought up to certain standard.

“There is work due in the near future to do this and in the meantime we will be carrying out temporary repairs”