Council urged to come clean over Aberdeen high-rise repair costs

An Aberdeen councillor has urged local authority chiefs to come clean about the cost of major repairs at high-rises.

Aberdeen City Council last month apologised for installing new heating pipes at three high-rises – only to rip off the coverings weeks later so the pipes could be inspected.

It happened at Hilton Court, Stewart Park Court and Granitehill House.

The council said similar work will need to be done at all 59 city high-rises and it will take at least six months.

After residents complained to the Evening Express about a lack of information from the council, local authority chiefs have now written to high-rise residents detailing the work.

However, they have not said if the council will be left footing a bill – or how much it will be.

One Stewart Park Court resident said: “It’s good we’ve got the letters thanks to the Evening Express, but the walls in the communal hallways are a mess. They need to repair it as soon as possible.”

He added: “We’re always hearing about how short of cash the council is, yet they seem to have money to throw away on these repairs.”

Emails seen by the Evening Express show a council officer saying: “There is a programme of works to do this over the next six months.

“The costs of these works are under discussion with the contractor and allowance has been made in the housing capital budget.”

When asked if lessons could be learned, the officer said: “Yes. New procedures are being developed around building inspections and authority to undertake works in multi-storey buildings.”

Liberal Democrat councillor Martin Greig, pictured, said: “Residents deserve to be informed about what is happening to their homes. It is shocking they are being kept in the dark about what has happened. They are not being told what are the next steps or who will pay for the mistakes.

“There have been serious failures in doing the work, which has caused major disruptions for the community. It is unacceptable that tenants have suffered from the nuisance.”

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswomen said: “We can confirm that remedial works will be carried out in due course.”