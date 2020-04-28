Council urge Aberdeen residents to report fly-tipping

Aberdeen City Council is encouraging people to continue to report fly-tipping.

In a statement, the local authority said: “If you have items that you would normally dispose of at household waste and recycling centres, please hold them until the sites re-open.

“Do not leave items next to bins, in the street or green spaces, this is fly-tipping and is illegal.

“Please contact us if you have any information that may help solve an incident of illegal dumping.

“At this time, our services are under additional stress so we thank you.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

To report fly-tipping, visit www.aberdeencity.gov.uk/services/environment/report-flytipping