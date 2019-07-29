Council told to kick funding cuts for Aberdeen’s green spaces into long grass

Residents and councillors have hit out at Aberdeen City Council over the state of the north-east’s green areas.

The Evening Express reported last week that Airyhall, Broomhill and Garthdee councillor Ian Yuill was taking the local authority to task over its decision to let some areas return to a “natural” state.

Several other city representatives have since got in touch, slamming the administration’s decision to slash its grass-cutting budget.

Community leaders have also slammed the council’s decision, with Garthdee Community Council chairman Paul O’Connor saying the state of the grass pitches at Inchgarth Community Centre are preventing people living an active lifestyle.

He said: “The grass on the pitches is knee-high and it’s impossible for children or anyone who uses our facilities to use them for sport.

“We are in the middle of a patch of really good weather and there is no better time for people to be out exercising and living an active lifestyle – but they can’t because of the state of the facilities.

“Not only are we meant to be encouraging people to be active and keep fit, we should be doing everything we can to keep things looking the best they can.

“I have been to other parts of the city and there are a lot of overgrown areas. People are going to start dumping rubbish and garden waste in it and it will get worse and worse.

“Things like looking after the city are the basics and the council need to get it right.

“This is downright horrendous maintenance of a city.”

As well as the pitches at Inchgarth, Evening Express photographers spotted several overgrown areas around the city.

Among them were Dubford Road, North Anderson Drive and Woodhill Road.

Queen’s Links was also overgrown, along with the embankment between the Esplanade and the beach.

SNP group leader Stephen Flynn said: “Slashing the grass-cutting budget was a shambolic move by the administration and I’ve been contacted by countless numbers of residents who are absolutely dismayed at the state of the city.

“We opposed this proposal from the outset and it’s high time the administration started listening.”

Council co-leader Douglas Lumsden said: “The sheer hypocrisy of Councillor Flynn and the SNP group is staggering as citizens of Aberdeen will remember that he refused to seek the extra £28 million of general revenue funding that was generated in Aberdeen but passed to the central belt of Scotland by (Cabinet Secretary for Finance, Economy and Fair Work) Derek Mackay.”

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “The financial constraints the council is operating under are severe – with reduced grant funding coupled with increasing costs and rising demand. We continue to carry out our grounds maintenance programme in line with agreed levels of service.”