Council to repair Aberdeen street after schoolboy’s petition

The work of a young campaigner has been heralded, as the local council looks to resurface part of his Aberdeen street.

The Evening Express reported in August how Zhaohua Deng, known as Dandan, went door-to-door with a petition.

The 12-year-old had taken exception to the surfacing of the road and pavements of Burnieboozle Crescent in Craigiebuckler, where he lives.

The youngster took it upon himself to get Aberdeen City Council to resurface the road.

And after collecting 112 signatures from neighbours, Dandan submitted the petition along with a letter to the local authority’s chief executive Angela Scott.

Now, a traffic order has been published which shows some resurfacing work is due to take place.

The order states that a road closure will be in place for almost a month, from January 28 to February 22 to allow for resurfacing of the footpaths.

Dandan said: “I am delighted at the outcome so far, although the road should be repaired as well.

“Most people did not think the petition would make any improvement, but I believed it was worth a try.

“I really appreciate the support from neighbours and from councillor Martin Greig

“I would encourage all residents to continue to communicate with the local councillors and work on making the road surface better.”

Councillor Greig, who represents Hazlehead, Queen’s Cross and Countesswells, supported the youngster in his battle to get the work done. He described the state of some streets as “appalling”.

He said: “It is good when the council listens to residents.

“Dandan’s efforts are very welcome and have made a big difference.

“It is good to see residents, especially younger people, getting involved in the community.

“The inadequate state of local streets is appalling and we have to work together to get things done for the benefit of all.

“The campaign for the area has to continue until we get the decent level of services and the environment we need.”